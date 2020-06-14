Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Tracy, CA with garage

Tracy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
133 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1225 Palomar Dr
1225 Palomar Drive, Tracy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3635 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! $2800 per month rent. $3300 deposit. 5 bedrooms plus a loft & 4 full bathrooms. One full bed & bath downstairs. Newly remodeled with new wood laminate flooring, interior & exterior paint , baseboards, tile in master bathroom, & blinds.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
445 Magnolia Ln
445 Magnolia Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE July 10th! $2200 per month rent. $2700 deposit. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. One story. 1306 sq ft. Recently remodeled. Great location! Close to schools & shopping. 2 car attached garage. Refrigerator hook ups in kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4381 Burr Ct
4381 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1945 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st.$2,295.per month. 3 bedrooms plus a loft / 2.5 bathrooms. 1945 sq. ft. 2 story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room. Fireplace in family room. Alarm system. Currently Being repainted. Nice low maintenance yard.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
515 Peerless Way Apt 2
515 Peerless Way, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
947 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! $1950 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Newly remodeled condo at Almond Wood Tracy. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. 947 sq ft. Completely updated! 2 car attached garage with extra one space parking spot. Fenced in courtyard area.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Woodfield Estates
1 Unit Available
1380 Heatherfield Way
1380 Heatherfield Way, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1566 sqft
AVAILABLE! $2195. per month rent. $2600 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 1566 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage. 2 story. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer electric hook ups.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1143 Bessie Avenue
1143 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd
2170 Foothill Ranch Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Commuter friendly location in Tracy....

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4431 Burr Ct
4431 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2368 sqft
Nice home located in Edgewood - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in Edgewood This home features a separate living and family room. The kitchen opens up to the living room and comes with a fridge.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
1181 Dominique Dr.
1181 Dominique Dr, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3500 sqft
1811 Dominique Drive, Tracy, CA - HUGE, BRAND NEW CLEAN BEAUTIFUL HOME!! Built March 2020 by Ponderosa Homes! 4 Bedrooms 3.
Results within 5 miles of Tracy

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2568 sqft
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1524 South Bella Vita Street
1524 S Bella Vita St, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2160 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
376 Goodall Dr
376 Goodall Drive, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1817 sqft
Single story Mountain House home - This 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Story is ready to move into. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard. Large living area. Kitchen features an island and eat in dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1391 sqft
4182 W.

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
1086 South Walcott Avenue
1086 Walcott Avenue, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2132 sqft
Mountain House - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath+Loft with an Extra Large 2 Car Garage This is a beautiful Home move-in ready in the most desirable neighborhood in Mountain House! One of the newest streets in the community.
Results within 10 miles of Tracy

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
16654 Colonial Trail
16654 Colonial Trail, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2591 sqft
Sharp 4 Bedroom home on corner lot finished garage includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Features carpet,Lino and paint, Big family room and kitchen.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tracy, CA

Tracy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

