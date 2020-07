Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning furnished w/d hookup oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport internet access

Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy. Here you'll enjoy a variety of floor plans and conveniences, including washers and dryers plus a well equipped kitchen with energy-efficient appliances. You will also relish the best of amenities: tall ceilings with deep crown molding, built-in desks and walk-in closets. Step towards your future at Waterstone apartments.