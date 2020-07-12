/
edgewood
21 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, Tracy, CA
$
10 Units Available
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
1 Unit Available
1950 Notre Dame Ct
1950 Notre Dame Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2410 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom house on court in Jefferson School District - Clean and ready to move into. Home located on quite cul-de-sac in Desirable Jefferson School District! Around the corner from the home is a large park with play structures and hockey rink.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4542 Glenhaven Dr
4542 Glenhaven Drive, Tracy, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,695
2977 sqft
$500 off 1st months rent with move in by 7/10 - Large spacious home available for occupancy * Landscaped Backyard * Storage Shed * Open Kitchen with Island * Full Bedroom and Bathroom Downstairs * Laundry Room Upstairs * Walking Distance to Park *
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
16 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1293 sqft
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
140 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,052
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
7 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
1 Unit Available
34760 Stearman Ct
34760 Stearman Court, San Joaquin County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Available NOW!!! 2 Bed/1 Bath/1000 Sq Ft/Tons of Storage. $1800 per month rent. $2100 Security Deposit. $300 for ALL UTILITIES (tenant(s) pays). PLEASE DO NOT GO TO FRONT DOOR OF THE MAIN HOUSE. THIS IS THE GUESTHOUSE TO THE LEFT of the home.
1 Unit Available
431 E. Carlton Way
431 Carlton Avenue, Tracy, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
Whole house remodel from studs up Completed 2020! It’s beautiful, fresh, new and ready for you to enjoy! The new Insulation keeps house super cool with minimal work from the brand new HVAC system.
1 Unit Available
405 Pacheco Dr
405 Pacheco Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2009 sqft
This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. inside laundry w/hookups, living, dining, and family room. Tile floors throughout first floor, hardwood laminate flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.
1 Unit Available
1111 Johnson Ct
1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
AVAILABLE!! $1895 per month rent. $2400 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Spacious floor plan! Nice size bedrooms, New flooring in bedrooms, Tile flooring, Patio Door, & much more! Washer and Dryer Hook ups in 2 car Garage. Large Back yard.
1 Unit Available
2062 Golden Gate Dr
2062 Golden Gate Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2241 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! $2450 per month rent. $2950 deposit. 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 2241 sq. ft. 2 story. 3 car tandem garage. All bedrooms upstairs. 1/2 bath downstairs. Open kitchen / family room. Fireplace in family room.
1 Unit Available
1600 Eastlake Cir
1600 Eastlake Circle, Tracy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3747 sqft
Rick Geha - 510-760-9902 - GORGEOUS HOME! REASONABLE TERMS. HUGE YARDS, POOL, A/C, GIANT LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM. SHOWS SO NICELY. YOU'LL WANT TO CALL IT YOUR OWN.
1 Unit Available
2375 Neary
2375 Neary Ln, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,460
2003 sqft
Tracy Rental 3 Bed 2.5 bath - Tracy HIGH District! - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new listing in Tracy now move in ready! This TriPointe Home located in the Ventana Community. Beautiful single story three bedroom 2.5 bath home.
1 Unit Available
2316 Sabrina Way
2316 Sabrina Way, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2044 sqft
2316 Sabrina Way - Beautiful Spacious home Beautifully Landscaped front yard 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage Kitchen Hardwood floors Carpet throughout home Gas Stove Dishwasher Built in Microwave Washer/Dryer Hook ups Lots of cabinet
Results within 10 miles of Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1051 South Shields Avenue
1051 Shields Avenue, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2324 sqft
4 Bedroom Detached Home available.in Mountain House - Single family home in Mountain House.
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1391 sqft
4182 W.
1 Unit Available
777 N San Marcos Drive
777 San Marcos Drive, Mountain House, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3219 sqft
777 N San Marcos Drive Available 07/17/20 Large Beautiful Mountain House Home For Rent - Coming Soon available to view after 7/15/2020 More photos coming soon Custom Paint throughout 5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms Large living/dining/kitchen area landscaped
1 Unit Available
376 Goodall Dr
376 Goodall Drive, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1817 sqft
Single story Mountain House home - This 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Story is ready to move into. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard. Large living area. Kitchen features an island and eat in dining area.
1 Unit Available
1086 South Walcott Avenue
1086 Walcott Avenue, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2132 sqft
Mountain House - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath+Loft with an Extra Large 2 Car Garage This is a beautiful Home move-in ready in the most desirable neighborhood in Mountain House! One of the newest streets in the community.
1 Unit Available
287 Vita Ave
287 Vita Ave, Mountain House, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2642 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom + Den/Office, 2.5 Bath Mountain House home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Mountain House home built in 2018. Downstairs has additional den/office. Gorgeous floor plan with open kitchen/family great room.
