808 Amapola Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON! This is a two on a lot. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs, including a master suite with walk-in closet, master bath, double sinks and vanities, large soaking tub and walk-in shower. Washer and dryer hookups are in the laundry room next to the master bedroom. The hallway bathroom divides the other two bedrooms. The half bath downstairs is perfect for guest and when you're lounging downstairs. Downstairs full kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, dishwasher and double wall oven. The dining room opens to the backyard, and the living room is wired for sound.