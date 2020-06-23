649 Paseo De La Playa

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

2 bedroom resort style condo in the beautiful Cote d' Azur complex on the cliffs in Redondo Beach with Ocean and city lights view is now available for lease. Imagine living in a complex that has a large pool, club house, and convenient bluff side trails to the beach. Ideally located in the Hollywood Riviera on the bluffs between Palos Verdes and Torrance Beach with easy access to the shops and restaurants in Riviera Village and Malaga Cove. Enjoy an easy life from your updated, open floor plan condo that has both PV tree top views in one direction and pool and ocean views from the other. Lovely remodeled kitchen with new appliances and bright white quartz counter tops. Spacious master suite with en-suite bath, plenty of closet space and access to a lovely ocean view patio. The secondary bedroom also has its own bathroom, plenty of closet space and direct access to the ocean view patio. Hardwood floors in the main living area and lots of windows! Parking space in a community garage with storage space.