All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 649 Paseo De La Playa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
649 Paseo De La Playa
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:06 PM

649 Paseo De La Playa

649 Paseo De La Playa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

649 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom resort style condo in the beautiful Cote d' Azur complex on the cliffs in Redondo Beach with Ocean and city lights view is now available for lease. Imagine living in a complex that has a large pool, club house, and convenient bluff side trails to the beach. Ideally located in the Hollywood Riviera on the bluffs between Palos Verdes and Torrance Beach with easy access to the shops and restaurants in Riviera Village and Malaga Cove. Enjoy an easy life from your updated, open floor plan condo that has both PV tree top views in one direction and pool and ocean views from the other. Lovely remodeled kitchen with new appliances and bright white quartz counter tops. Spacious master suite with en-suite bath, plenty of closet space and access to a lovely ocean view patio. The secondary bedroom also has its own bathroom, plenty of closet space and direct access to the ocean view patio. Hardwood floors in the main living area and lots of windows! Parking space in a community garage with storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Paseo De La Playa have any available units?
649 Paseo De La Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Paseo De La Playa have?
Some of 649 Paseo De La Playa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Paseo De La Playa currently offering any rent specials?
649 Paseo De La Playa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Paseo De La Playa pet-friendly?
No, 649 Paseo De La Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 649 Paseo De La Playa offer parking?
Yes, 649 Paseo De La Playa does offer parking.
Does 649 Paseo De La Playa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Paseo De La Playa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Paseo De La Playa have a pool?
Yes, 649 Paseo De La Playa has a pool.
Does 649 Paseo De La Playa have accessible units?
No, 649 Paseo De La Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Paseo De La Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Paseo De La Playa has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles