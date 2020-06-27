5518 Towers Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath famly home with large open floorplan. Kitchen was updated and master bath has been remodeled. The windows and sliding door to backyard were replaced with dual pane and new wood laminate floors in the common areas of living room, dining room, and family room were just installed. There is a separate laundry room with counter and cabinets. The central air conditioning in the home will keep you cool during the warm days. The back yard has a nice patio and has fence to tiered backyard with fruit trees and flower garden. You can view Entradero park from the backyard. There is a detached 2 car garage with long driveway. Towers Elementary and entry to Entradero park is only about a block away. Excellent west Torrance schools and very quiet neighborhood! Freshly painted, professionallly cleaned, and ready to move in!