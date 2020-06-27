All apartments in Torrance
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

5518 Towers Street

5518 Towers Street · No Longer Available
Location

5518 Towers Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath famly home with large open floorplan. Kitchen was updated and master bath has been remodeled. The windows and sliding door to backyard were replaced with dual pane and new wood laminate floors in the common areas of living room, dining room, and family room were just installed. There is a separate laundry room with counter and cabinets. The central air conditioning in the home will keep you cool during the warm days. The back yard has a nice patio and has fence to tiered backyard with fruit trees and flower garden. You can view Entradero park from the backyard. There is a detached 2 car garage with long driveway. Towers Elementary and entry to Entradero park is only about a block away. Excellent west Torrance schools and very quiet neighborhood! Freshly painted, professionallly cleaned, and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Towers Street have any available units?
5518 Towers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5518 Towers Street have?
Some of 5518 Towers Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 Towers Street currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Towers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Towers Street pet-friendly?
No, 5518 Towers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5518 Towers Street offer parking?
Yes, 5518 Towers Street offers parking.
Does 5518 Towers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Towers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Towers Street have a pool?
No, 5518 Towers Street does not have a pool.
Does 5518 Towers Street have accessible units?
No, 5518 Towers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Towers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5518 Towers Street has units with dishwashers.
