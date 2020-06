Amenities

Great unit in this complex with large balcony. Rear building quiet overlooking the courtyard and pool. AWARD-WINNING school district located in a gated community with Club house, Pool, Spa, Sauna and 2 Gyms. Walking distance from Redondo Beach Pier. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH, with spacious living room with fire place in living room. Private Mini storage is available for bicycle or surfboard and 2 parking spaces.