Torrance, CA
4816 White Court
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM

4816 White Court

4816 White Court · No Longer Available
Torrance
Location

4816 White Court, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**SHORT TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY!!***Are you looking for a home to lease short term until June 18, 2020? This beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home, with over 2700 square feet, in the highly sought after West High area of Torrance, may be the perfect fit! It has a spacious living room and dining room which leads into the open concept family kitchen and a family room leading out to the backyard. There is also a bedroom/office downstairs along with a bonus room with a washer and dryer, and a bathroom. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms, one being a master suite with a walk in closet and private bathroom. Also included upstairs is a lovely guest bathroom. Most of the furniture and major appliances will be included for use during the lease term. Use of garage is not included in lease price however there is ample driveway and street parking. Great opportunity! For more info, please contact listing agent Sherry LaMaison RE/MAX Estate Properties Lic#01110756 (310)849-6539 SLMoonbeam@aol.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 White Court have any available units?
4816 White Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 4816 White Court currently offering any rent specials?
4816 White Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 White Court pet-friendly?
No, 4816 White Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4816 White Court offer parking?
Yes, 4816 White Court offers parking.
Does 4816 White Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4816 White Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 White Court have a pool?
No, 4816 White Court does not have a pool.
Does 4816 White Court have accessible units?
No, 4816 White Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 White Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 White Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 White Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4816 White Court does not have units with air conditioning.

