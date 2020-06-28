4816 White Court

Amenities

**SHORT TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY!!***Are you looking for a home to lease short term until June 18, 2020? This beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home, with over 2700 square feet, in the highly sought after West High area of Torrance, may be the perfect fit! It has a spacious living room and dining room which leads into the open concept family kitchen and a family room leading out to the backyard. There is also a bedroom/office downstairs along with a bonus room with a washer and dryer, and a bathroom. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms, one being a master suite with a walk in closet and private bathroom. Also included upstairs is a lovely guest bathroom. Most of the furniture and major appliances will be included for use during the lease term. Use of garage is not included in lease price however there is ample driveway and street parking. Great opportunity! For more info, please contact listing agent Sherry LaMaison RE/MAX Estate Properties Lic#01110756 (310)849-6539 SLMoonbeam@aol.com