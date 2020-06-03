4524 182nd St

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated pool hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Torrance/Redondo Beach Condo - Three level home includes:

Both showers just remodeled!

Brand new plank flooring and carpet.

Fresh paint throughout.

Bedrooms on top level each with private bath.

Middle level includes living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath.

Lower level features laundry room, utility sink and storage.

2 parking spaces located in secured garage.

Complex features a community pool and spa.

Walk to restaurants, shopping parks and schools.

Must see!

This is the city of Torrance with a Redondo Beach mailing address

Tenant pays water, gas and electric.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5077253)