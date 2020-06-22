4452 Emerald Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Bright townhouse in a gated community in desirable West Torrance for lease!

3 bedroom 2.5 bath, all bedrooms upstairs, spacious master bedroom comes with a sitting area, double sinks, separated shower/bath, walk-in closet and fire place. Freshly painted, new hardwood floors throughout the first floor, new countertops, dishwasher & recessed lighting in the kitchen. Front patio for your entertainment. Big windows, vaulted ceilings and skylight above the dining room gives a lot of light to the rooms. Living room also has a fireplace. Laundry room is located upstairs and brand new washer & dryer are installed for your convenience. Direct access to two car side-by-side garage and guest bathroom downstairs. New flooring, faucet and toilet in the each bathroom. Complex offers pool & spa and guest parking. Great schools, grocery stores, shopping mall and parks nearby. (1) Small(under 20 lbs) pet considered.