Torrance, CA
4452 Emerald Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4452 Emerald Street

4452 Emerald Street
Location

4452 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Bright townhouse in a gated community in desirable West Torrance for lease!
3 bedroom 2.5 bath, all bedrooms upstairs, spacious master bedroom comes with a sitting area, double sinks, separated shower/bath, walk-in closet and fire place. Freshly painted, new hardwood floors throughout the first floor, new countertops, dishwasher & recessed lighting in the kitchen. Front patio for your entertainment. Big windows, vaulted ceilings and skylight above the dining room gives a lot of light to the rooms. Living room also has a fireplace. Laundry room is located upstairs and brand new washer & dryer are installed for your convenience. Direct access to two car side-by-side garage and guest bathroom downstairs. New flooring, faucet and toilet in the each bathroom. Complex offers pool & spa and guest parking. Great schools, grocery stores, shopping mall and parks nearby. (1) Small(under 20 lbs) pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4452 Emerald Street have any available units?
4452 Emerald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4452 Emerald Street have?
Some of 4452 Emerald Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4452 Emerald Street currently offering any rent specials?
4452 Emerald Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4452 Emerald Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4452 Emerald Street is pet friendly.
Does 4452 Emerald Street offer parking?
Yes, 4452 Emerald Street does offer parking.
Does 4452 Emerald Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4452 Emerald Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4452 Emerald Street have a pool?
Yes, 4452 Emerald Street has a pool.
Does 4452 Emerald Street have accessible units?
No, 4452 Emerald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4452 Emerald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4452 Emerald Street has units with dishwashers.
