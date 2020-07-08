4325 W 182nd Street

Amenities

Excellent location!!! Very quiet complex, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, wood and laminate floors, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel stove, stainless steel microwave, remodeled bathrooms, two car garage, master bedroom with private bath, ground level patio, and mid-level patio. The townhome is located just a few short blocks from Torrance North High, and mins from Magruder Middle school. Mins from 405 Freeway access, across the street from the South Bay Galleria, along with the new plaza that includes Target, Nordstrom Rack, Islands, Ralphs, shops and so much more!!!