Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
4325 W 182nd Street
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:07 AM

4325 W 182nd Street

4325 182nd St · No Longer Available
Location

4325 182nd St, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Excellent location!!! Very quiet complex, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, wood and laminate floors, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel stove, stainless steel microwave, remodeled bathrooms, two car garage, master bedroom with private bath, ground level patio, and mid-level patio. The townhome is located just a few short blocks from Torrance North High, and mins from Magruder Middle school. Mins from 405 Freeway access, across the street from the South Bay Galleria, along with the new plaza that includes Target, Nordstrom Rack, Islands, Ralphs, shops and so much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 W 182nd Street have any available units?
4325 W 182nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 W 182nd Street have?
Some of 4325 W 182nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 W 182nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4325 W 182nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 W 182nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4325 W 182nd Street offers parking.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street have a pool?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 W 182nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 W 182nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

