4315 West 182nd St
Last updated April 14 2019 at 8:42 AM

4315 West 182nd St

4315 182nd St · No Longer Available
Location

4315 182nd St, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
Available to move in now is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment!
Rent: $2550.00 Deposit $700

Community Amenities
Gas Barbeques
Controlled Access/Gated
Courtyard
Elevators
Fitness Center
Assigned Garage Parking
Laundry Facility
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Package Receiving
Heated Pool
Short-term Lease
Jacuzzi

Close To Public Transportation

Apartment Amenities
Hardwood Floors*
Walk-in Closet*
Large balconies*
Granite Countertops*
Mirrored Wardrobe Doors*
Slate Title Floor*
Upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops*
Ceiling fans

Pet Policy
Pets - Max 2 allowed, Rent $50, Deposit $500. Breed Restrictions Apply. My name is Lissette and I would love to give you a tour in our beautiful community call me

* Available in Select Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 West 182nd St have any available units?
4315 West 182nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 West 182nd St have?
Some of 4315 West 182nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 West 182nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4315 West 182nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 West 182nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 West 182nd St is pet friendly.
Does 4315 West 182nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4315 West 182nd St does offer parking.
Does 4315 West 182nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 West 182nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 West 182nd St have a pool?
Yes, 4315 West 182nd St has a pool.
Does 4315 West 182nd St have accessible units?
No, 4315 West 182nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 West 182nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 West 182nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
