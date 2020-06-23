4315 West 182nd St

Amenities
Available to move in now is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment!
Rent: $2550.00 Deposit $700
Community Amenities
Gas Barbeques
Controlled Access/Gated
Courtyard
Elevators
Fitness Center
Assigned Garage Parking
Laundry Facility
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Package Receiving
Heated Pool
Short-term Lease
Jacuzzi
Close To Public Transportation
Apartment Amenities
Hardwood Floors*
Walk-in Closet*
Large balconies*
Granite Countertops*
Mirrored Wardrobe Doors*
Slate Title Floor*
Upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops*
Ceiling fans
Pet Policy
Pets - Max 2 allowed, Rent $50, Deposit $500. Breed Restrictions Apply. My name is Lissette and I would love to give you a tour in our beautiful community call me
* Available in Select Units