4240 W 178th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Bright and Updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath, one level home with A/C! Featuring a large yard with covered patio that's great for entertaining and relaxing. The Spacious Master Bedroom has a beautiful spa like bathroom. The finished one car garage has separate entrances, so it could be used as a bonus room or as a garage. There is additional parking in the private driveway. The fridge, gas cooktop, convection microwave oven, gardener, trash and washer and dryer on the patio are included. You'll enjoy the lovely Torrance neighborhood with it's wide streets, plenty of parking and close proximity to shops, restaurants, movie theaters, freeways, schools and beaches! Contact Anne 310-621-6303