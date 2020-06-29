4240 W 178th Street

Amenities
Bright and Updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath, one level home with A/C! Featuring a large yard with covered patio that's great for entertaining and relaxing. The Spacious Master Bedroom has a beautiful spa like bathroom. The finished one car garage has separate entrances, so it could be used as a bonus room or as a garage. There is additional parking in the private driveway. The fridge, gas cooktop, convection microwave oven, gardener, trash and washer and dryer on the patio are included. You'll enjoy the lovely Torrance neighborhood with it's wide streets, plenty of parking and close proximity to shops, restaurants, movie theaters, freeways, schools and beaches! Contact Anne 310-621-6303