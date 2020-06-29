All apartments in Torrance
4240 W 178th Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

4240 W 178th Street

4240 West 178th Street · No Longer Available
Torrance
Northwest Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

4240 West 178th Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Bright and Updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath, one level home with A/C! Featuring a large yard with covered patio that's great for entertaining and relaxing. The Spacious Master Bedroom has a beautiful spa like bathroom. The finished one car garage has separate entrances, so it could be used as a bonus room or as a garage. There is additional parking in the private driveway. The fridge, gas cooktop, convection microwave oven, gardener, trash and washer and dryer on the patio are included. You'll enjoy the lovely Torrance neighborhood with it's wide streets, plenty of parking and close proximity to shops, restaurants, movie theaters, freeways, schools and beaches! Contact Anne 310-621-6303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 W 178th Street have any available units?
4240 W 178th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 W 178th Street have?
Some of 4240 W 178th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 W 178th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4240 W 178th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 W 178th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4240 W 178th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4240 W 178th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4240 W 178th Street offers parking.
Does 4240 W 178th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 W 178th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 W 178th Street have a pool?
No, 4240 W 178th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4240 W 178th Street have accessible units?
No, 4240 W 178th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 W 178th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 W 178th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
