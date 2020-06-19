All apartments in Torrance
4002 W 234th Street

4002 West 234th Street · (310) 753-7016
Location

4002 West 234th Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,590

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
s you pull up to the property in this quiet residential area, you will first notice the big grassy front yard and inviting porch for relaxing on a weekend afternoon. Step through the entry with built-ins to find a large, open living room boasting an impressive brick fireplace. There is even hardwood flooring that has been protected under the carpeting all these years. The living room flows to the dining room and opens to the enclosed patio. This is true bonus space not counted in the square footage ideal for your home office, gym or playroom. By way of French doors, the enclosed patio opens to the backyard complete with a flagstone patio, grass, grapevines and fruit trees including citrus, avocado and guava. Back inside, the kitchen offers a built-in breakfast table for casual bites, plenty of cabinetry, a brand new dishwasher and sunny garden window. The 3 bedrooms share a center hall with lots of linen storage plus a cabinet with a built-in ladder to the attic. 2 bedrooms share the full hall bathroom while the Master bedroom has a dedicated bathroom with a dressing area. This home already offers a smart floorplan in a delightful community close to award-winning schools, Lago Seco Park, shops, restaurants and the beach. Just add your love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 W 234th Street have any available units?
4002 W 234th Street has a unit available for $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 W 234th Street have?
Some of 4002 W 234th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 W 234th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4002 W 234th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 W 234th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4002 W 234th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4002 W 234th Street offer parking?
No, 4002 W 234th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4002 W 234th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 W 234th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 W 234th Street have a pool?
No, 4002 W 234th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4002 W 234th Street have accessible units?
No, 4002 W 234th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 W 234th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4002 W 234th Street has units with dishwashers.
