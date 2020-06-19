4002 W 234th Street

Amenities

s you pull up to the property in this quiet residential area, you will first notice the big grassy front yard and inviting porch for relaxing on a weekend afternoon. Step through the entry with built-ins to find a large, open living room boasting an impressive brick fireplace. There is even hardwood flooring that has been protected under the carpeting all these years. The living room flows to the dining room and opens to the enclosed patio. This is true bonus space not counted in the square footage ideal for your home office, gym or playroom. By way of French doors, the enclosed patio opens to the backyard complete with a flagstone patio, grass, grapevines and fruit trees including citrus, avocado and guava. Back inside, the kitchen offers a built-in breakfast table for casual bites, plenty of cabinetry, a brand new dishwasher and sunny garden window. The 3 bedrooms share a center hall with lots of linen storage plus a cabinet with a built-in ladder to the attic. 2 bedrooms share the full hall bathroom while the Master bedroom has a dedicated bathroom with a dressing area. This home already offers a smart floorplan in a delightful community close to award-winning schools, Lago Seco Park, shops, restaurants and the beach. Just add your love!