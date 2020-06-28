All apartments in Torrance
Last updated September 22 2019 at 8:54 AM

3933 188th St

3933 W 188th St · No Longer Available
Location

3933 W 188th St, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished, stylish, and charming STUDIO in North Torrance available starting October 1st. Available month to month or 12-month lease (credit/background check for long term rental).
This fully equipped studio has its own private entrance located in a safe, quiet and beautiful residential neighborhood. With quick access to the 405 freeway and wedged in between the South Bay Galleria and Del Amo Fashion Center, it is perfect for any professionals/travelers looking for a relaxing space and convenience to explore Los Angeles. Weekly professional cleaning service available for additional fee. This studio is for 2 residents, however max of 3 residents for additional $150/month.

Everything included as listed:
- Queen memory foam mattress with bed linens
- Writing desk and chair
- Smart TV
- Washer/Dryer
- Air conditioning
- Kitchenette (full size fridge, microwave, cooktop stove, keurig coffee maker)
- Futon couch (converts to full-size bed)
- Closet organizer for storage
- All utilities (wifi, water, electric) included
- Driveway parking spot (1 car space)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 188th St have any available units?
3933 188th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3933 188th St have?
Some of 3933 188th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 188th St currently offering any rent specials?
3933 188th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 188th St pet-friendly?
No, 3933 188th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3933 188th St offer parking?
Yes, 3933 188th St offers parking.
Does 3933 188th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3933 188th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 188th St have a pool?
No, 3933 188th St does not have a pool.
Does 3933 188th St have accessible units?
No, 3933 188th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 188th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3933 188th St does not have units with dishwashers.
