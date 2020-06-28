3933 188th St

Amenities

Fully furnished, stylish, and charming STUDIO in North Torrance available starting October 1st. Available month to month or 12-month lease (credit/background check for long term rental).

This fully equipped studio has its own private entrance located in a safe, quiet and beautiful residential neighborhood. With quick access to the 405 freeway and wedged in between the South Bay Galleria and Del Amo Fashion Center, it is perfect for any professionals/travelers looking for a relaxing space and convenience to explore Los Angeles. Weekly professional cleaning service available for additional fee. This studio is for 2 residents, however max of 3 residents for additional $150/month.



Everything included as listed:

- Queen memory foam mattress with bed linens

- Writing desk and chair

- Smart TV

- Washer/Dryer

- Air conditioning

- Kitchenette (full size fridge, microwave, cooktop stove, keurig coffee maker)

- Futon couch (converts to full-size bed)

- Closet organizer for storage

- All utilities (wifi, water, electric) included

- Driveway parking spot (1 car space)