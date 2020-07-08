3922 W 242nd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking new construction tennis court

Just completed brand new stunning town-home, Property features high ceilings, hardwood floors, quarts countertops, custom cabinetry, Kitchen-Aide stainless steel appliances, Kohler sinks, and faucets, en-suite master bedroom has a balcony and large walk-in closets. Other features of the property are ceiling fans, laundry hook-ups, security system (requires activation), and an attached two car garage with guest parking. Property is conveniently located near the Walteria park, which has a library and tennis courts, as well as close to shopping and entertainment. Very rarely do lease properties like this come on the market! Please click on the VIRTUAL TOUR BUTTON TO SEE THE PROPERTY