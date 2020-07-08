All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3922 W 242nd Street

3922 West 242nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3922 West 242nd Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
new construction
tennis court
Just completed brand new stunning town-home, Property features high ceilings, hardwood floors, quarts countertops, custom cabinetry, Kitchen-Aide stainless steel appliances, Kohler sinks, and faucets, en-suite master bedroom has a balcony and large walk-in closets. Other features of the property are ceiling fans, laundry hook-ups, security system (requires activation), and an attached two car garage with guest parking. Property is conveniently located near the Walteria park, which has a library and tennis courts, as well as close to shopping and entertainment. Very rarely do lease properties like this come on the market! Please click on the VIRTUAL TOUR BUTTON TO SEE THE PROPERTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 W 242nd Street have any available units?
3922 W 242nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 W 242nd Street have?
Some of 3922 W 242nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 W 242nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3922 W 242nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 W 242nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3922 W 242nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3922 W 242nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3922 W 242nd Street offers parking.
Does 3922 W 242nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 W 242nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 W 242nd Street have a pool?
No, 3922 W 242nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3922 W 242nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3922 W 242nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 W 242nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 W 242nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

