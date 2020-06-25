3919 W 242nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic location in this newer (built in 2000) and desirable Walteria location. This is a front facing unit and shares only one wall with its neighbor. The unit features a bright living room with maple flooring, recessed lights, and a fireplace. The living room opens up to a modern kitchen with pendant lights and peninsula counter with granite counter top. There is a nice outdoor patio area right in front of the kitchen and eating area. All bedrooms are located upstairs and have their private bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a large bathroom. The secondary bedroom features vaulted ceilings and has a very spacious feel. There is a large attached two car garage and laundry on that level. This property comes with a refrigerator (less than 3 years old), stove and washer and dryer