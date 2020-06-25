All apartments in Torrance
3919 W 242nd Street
3919 W 242nd Street

3919 West 242nd Street · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3919 West 242nd Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location in this newer (built in 2000) and desirable Walteria location. This is a front facing unit and shares only one wall with its neighbor. The unit features a bright living room with maple flooring, recessed lights, and a fireplace. The living room opens up to a modern kitchen with pendant lights and peninsula counter with granite counter top. There is a nice outdoor patio area right in front of the kitchen and eating area. All bedrooms are located upstairs and have their private bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a large bathroom. The secondary bedroom features vaulted ceilings and has a very spacious feel. There is a large attached two car garage and laundry on that level. This property comes with a refrigerator (less than 3 years old), stove and washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 W 242nd Street have any available units?
3919 W 242nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 W 242nd Street have?
Some of 3919 W 242nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 W 242nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3919 W 242nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 W 242nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3919 W 242nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3919 W 242nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3919 W 242nd Street offers parking.
Does 3919 W 242nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 W 242nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 W 242nd Street have a pool?
No, 3919 W 242nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3919 W 242nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3919 W 242nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 W 242nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3919 W 242nd Street has units with dishwashers.
