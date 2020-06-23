3902 W. 178th Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Just A Little Ray Of Sunshine!! Fresh Air and a 'Sunny Disposition' is the best way to describe this adorable unit! Completely remodeled with a full kitchen, large living room and a spacious private front yard. Brand new remodeled bathrooms, all new windows and hardwood floors are just some of the upgrades in this well cared for unit! This unit features the favorite floor-plan that flows beautifully and has the open kitchen to a 'great room' living room. Very, Very Bright and Airy!



Laundry facilities on site.