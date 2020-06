Amenities

Very clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with an attached 2 car garage and parking in the driveway as well. Many upgrades ready to move in. Upgraded kitchen, dining area off kitchen with access to the back yard. Fireplace in the living room, plantation shutters, great property and location close to parks, shopping & freeway access.