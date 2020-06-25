3619 Eleda Drive

Amenities

First time on the market for this charming home. Situated in the best location, a cul de sac street, so private! Spacious family home with large backyard. Big, private backyard is great for entertaining. Two car attached garage. The house is very bright with natural light and beautifully landscaped. Beautiful living room and dining room open to kitchen with breakfast nook. All living areas open to the nice private backyard. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and powder room. Laundry room off garage. Direct access from kitchen to garage. Upstairs has three bedrooms with a spacious master suite with high beamed ceilings. Large balcony, great to enjoy your morning coffee! Fireplaces in living room and family room.