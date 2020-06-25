All apartments in Torrance
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

3619 Eleda Drive

3619 Eleda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3619 Eleda Drive, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
First time on the market for this charming home. Situated in the best location, a cul de sac street, so private! Spacious family home with large backyard. Big, private backyard is great for entertaining. Two car attached garage. The house is very bright with natural light and beautifully landscaped. Beautiful living room and dining room open to kitchen with breakfast nook. All living areas open to the nice private backyard. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and powder room. Laundry room off garage. Direct access from kitchen to garage. Upstairs has three bedrooms with a spacious master suite with high beamed ceilings. Large balcony, great to enjoy your morning coffee! Fireplaces in living room and family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Eleda Drive have any available units?
3619 Eleda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Eleda Drive have?
Some of 3619 Eleda Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Eleda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Eleda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Eleda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3619 Eleda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3619 Eleda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Eleda Drive offers parking.
Does 3619 Eleda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 Eleda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Eleda Drive have a pool?
No, 3619 Eleda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Eleda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3619 Eleda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Eleda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 Eleda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
