3609 227th Place W.

arge Beautifully Maintained Home! conveniently located in the heart of Torrance. There are Three Bedrooms, including a very Large Master Suite with four cedar lined closets and a ¾ Bath. The other Two Bedrooms have lovely Hardwood Floors, multiple closets and built-ins. The Living Room has large Picture Windows with beautiful Decorative Blinds, Gleaming Hardwood Floors and a gorgeous Fire Place with a Grand Black Marble Facade. The Dining area opens to the Living Room and is conveniently located near the Large, Bright Open Eat-In Kitchen. There is a Private Enclosed Side Yard with Room For Dining, Lounging and Gardening. Attached Two-Car Garage With Direct Access. This home has newer Forced Air Heating System (2010) and Copper Plumbing (2012). This centrally located home is walking distance to Ralphs, Target, the Del Amo Mall, the Madrona Marsh Nature Preserve and so much more! Must See!