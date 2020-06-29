All apartments in Torrance
3609 227th Place W.
3609 227th Place W

3609 West 227th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3609 West 227th Place, Torrance, CA 90505
Torrance Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
arge Beautifully Maintained Home! conveniently located in the heart of Torrance. There are Three Bedrooms, including a very Large Master Suite with four cedar lined closets and a ¾ Bath. The other Two Bedrooms have lovely Hardwood Floors, multiple closets and built-ins. The Living Room has large Picture Windows with beautiful Decorative Blinds, Gleaming Hardwood Floors and a gorgeous Fire Place with a Grand Black Marble Facade. The Dining area opens to the Living Room and is conveniently located near the Large, Bright Open Eat-In Kitchen. There is a Private Enclosed Side Yard with Room For Dining, Lounging and Gardening. Attached Two-Car Garage With Direct Access. This home has newer Forced Air Heating System (2010) and Copper Plumbing (2012). This centrally located home is walking distance to Ralphs, Target, the Del Amo Mall, the Madrona Marsh Nature Preserve and so much more! Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3609 227th Place W have any available units?
3609 227th Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 3609 227th Place W currently offering any rent specials?
3609 227th Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 227th Place W pet-friendly?
No, 3609 227th Place W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3609 227th Place W offer parking?
Yes, 3609 227th Place W offers parking.
Does 3609 227th Place W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 227th Place W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 227th Place W have a pool?
No, 3609 227th Place W does not have a pool.
Does 3609 227th Place W have accessible units?
No, 3609 227th Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 227th Place W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 227th Place W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 227th Place W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 227th Place W does not have units with air conditioning.

