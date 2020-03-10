All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like
3564 Del Amo Blvd D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3564 Del Amo Blvd D
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3564 Del Amo Blvd D

3564 Del Amo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Delthome
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3564 Del Amo Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90503
Delthome

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
**GREAT LOCATION** 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 140321

3564 Del Amo Blvd. #D
Torrance, CA 90503

Upstairs Unit
1 Bedroom + 1 Bath + 1 Car Garage
Rent: $1,795 a month
Deposit: $1,000 and up depending on credit
Available: May 1, 2020

Vinyl Luxury Floors
Vertical Blinds
Fully Remodeled Kitchen
New Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator
New White Shaker Cabinets
New Counter-tops
New Bathroom Vanity
Freshly Painted

Water & Standard Trash included in rent
Cats Ok
1 Car Garage
Off Street Parking
Gated Building

(310) 322 - 6743
Linda
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140321
Property Id 140321

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5696281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3564 Del Amo Blvd D have any available units?
3564 Del Amo Blvd D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3564 Del Amo Blvd D have?
Some of 3564 Del Amo Blvd D's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3564 Del Amo Blvd D currently offering any rent specials?
3564 Del Amo Blvd D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 Del Amo Blvd D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3564 Del Amo Blvd D is pet friendly.
Does 3564 Del Amo Blvd D offer parking?
Yes, 3564 Del Amo Blvd D offers parking.
Does 3564 Del Amo Blvd D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3564 Del Amo Blvd D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 Del Amo Blvd D have a pool?
No, 3564 Del Amo Blvd D does not have a pool.
Does 3564 Del Amo Blvd D have accessible units?
No, 3564 Del Amo Blvd D does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 Del Amo Blvd D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3564 Del Amo Blvd D has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 BedroomsTorrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with ParkingTorrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood RivieraDelthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles