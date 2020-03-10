3526 W 227th Place

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single-story home situated on a quiet street in South Torrance. The 1,382 SF property on 5,300 SF lot features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, wood beamed vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with access to the dining area and backyard. The newly renovated master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom. The backyard is enclosed perfect for relaxing and entertaining. This property has a 2 car attached garage with direct access. Only minutes away from the best South Torrance schools, Del Amo Fashion Center, and restaurants.