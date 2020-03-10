All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:43 PM

3526 W 227th Place

3526 West 227th Place · (310) 541-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3526 West 227th Place, Torrance, CA 90505
Torrance Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single-story home situated on a quiet street in South Torrance. The 1,382 SF property on 5,300 SF lot features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, wood beamed vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with access to the dining area and backyard. The newly renovated master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom. The backyard is enclosed perfect for relaxing and entertaining. This property has a 2 car attached garage with direct access. Only minutes away from the best South Torrance schools, Del Amo Fashion Center, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 W 227th Place have any available units?
3526 W 227th Place has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 W 227th Place have?
Some of 3526 W 227th Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 W 227th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3526 W 227th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 W 227th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3526 W 227th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3526 W 227th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3526 W 227th Place does offer parking.
Does 3526 W 227th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 W 227th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 W 227th Place have a pool?
No, 3526 W 227th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3526 W 227th Place have accessible units?
No, 3526 W 227th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 W 227th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 W 227th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
