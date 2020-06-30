3462 Redondo Beach Blvd.

Amenities
Very Bright & Airy, 800 Sq Ft, 1st Floor Apartment w/ Large, Private Patio & 1-Car Garage Across the Street from Alondra Park! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
- 2BD/1BA
- Approx 800 Sq Ft
- 1-Car Garage
- Large, Private Patio w/ Covered Area (w/ Laundry Hook-Ups)
- Bright & Airy Living Room w/ Slider to Patio
- Large Kitchen w/ Stove & Dining Nook
- Bright Bedrooms (11x9) w/ Wall Closets
- Addl Hallway Closets
- Carpet Throughout & Vinyl in Kitchen & Bath
- Great Location Close to Everything (Shopping, Mall, Schools, Freeway Access & 10 Mins to Beach),
- Water & Trash Paid : Tenant Pays Gas & Electricity
- Non-Smoking & No Pets Please
***AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
(RLNE5265859)