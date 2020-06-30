3462 Redondo Beach Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Very Bright & Airy, 800 Sq Ft, 1st Floor Apartment w/ Large, Private Patio & 1-Car Garage Across the Street from Alondra Park! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

- 2BD/1BA

- Approx 800 Sq Ft

- 1-Car Garage

- Large, Private Patio w/ Covered Area (w/ Laundry Hook-Ups)

- Bright & Airy Living Room w/ Slider to Patio

- Large Kitchen w/ Stove & Dining Nook

- Bright Bedrooms (11x9) w/ Wall Closets

- Addl Hallway Closets

- Carpet Throughout & Vinyl in Kitchen & Bath

- Great Location Close to Everything (Shopping, Mall, Schools, Freeway Access & 10 Mins to Beach),

- Water & Trash Paid : Tenant Pays Gas & Electricity

- Non-Smoking & No Pets Please



***AVAILABLE NOW***

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



(RLNE5265859)