Torrance, CA
3415 West 228th Place
Last updated September 25 2019 at 12:07 AM

3415 West 228th Place

3415 West 228th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3415 West 228th Place, Torrance, CA 90505
Torrance Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge Included but Not Warranted)- Washer and Dryer Included but Not Warranted)- Granite Counter-Tops- Ceiling Fans- Heated Hardwood Floors- Recessed Lighting- Large Front & Back Yard- Dual Pane Windows- Vaulted Ceilings- Central Heat- Large Covered Sun Room- Attached 2 Car Garage + Driveway- No Utilities Included- Pets Okay With Additional $500 Deposit- Owner Requests Renters Insurance- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 West 228th Place have any available units?
3415 West 228th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 West 228th Place have?
Some of 3415 West 228th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 West 228th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3415 West 228th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 West 228th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 West 228th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3415 West 228th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3415 West 228th Place offers parking.
Does 3415 West 228th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 West 228th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 West 228th Place have a pool?
No, 3415 West 228th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3415 West 228th Place have accessible units?
No, 3415 West 228th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 West 228th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 West 228th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
