3415 West 228th Place

Amenities

- Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge Included but Not Warranted)- Washer and Dryer Included but Not Warranted)- Granite Counter-Tops- Ceiling Fans- Heated Hardwood Floors- Recessed Lighting- Large Front & Back Yard- Dual Pane Windows- Vaulted Ceilings- Central Heat- Large Covered Sun Room- Attached 2 Car Garage + Driveway- No Utilities Included- Pets Okay With Additional $500 Deposit- Owner Requests Renters Insurance- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.