All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3253 Dalemead Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3253 Dalemead Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

3253 Dalemead Street

3253 Dalemead Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3253 Dalemead Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Cute as a button!! Immaculate light and bright, 2 bed, 1 bath home in highly desirable Walteria neighborhood of Torrance. New roof, new carpet, completely remodeled bathroom. Large updated kitchen with new quartz countertops, double-sink & fixtures. Dining area in kitchen. Both kitchen and living room open to rear yard. Large flat rear yard with 2 cement patios, new landscaping & sprinkler system. Washing machine in hallway, dryer in garage. Recessed lighting. Very convenient location - close to Rolling Hills Plaza for fine eateries, movie theaters, shopping, etc., short walk to Walteria Elementary School & De Portola Park. Easy freeway access, plus not far from the Riviera Village and local beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3253 Dalemead Street have any available units?
3253 Dalemead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3253 Dalemead Street have?
Some of 3253 Dalemead Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3253 Dalemead Street currently offering any rent specials?
3253 Dalemead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3253 Dalemead Street pet-friendly?
No, 3253 Dalemead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3253 Dalemead Street offer parking?
Yes, 3253 Dalemead Street offers parking.
Does 3253 Dalemead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3253 Dalemead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3253 Dalemead Street have a pool?
No, 3253 Dalemead Street does not have a pool.
Does 3253 Dalemead Street have accessible units?
No, 3253 Dalemead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3253 Dalemead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3253 Dalemead Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles