3253 Dalemead Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Cute as a button!! Immaculate light and bright, 2 bed, 1 bath home in highly desirable Walteria neighborhood of Torrance. New roof, new carpet, completely remodeled bathroom. Large updated kitchen with new quartz countertops, double-sink & fixtures. Dining area in kitchen. Both kitchen and living room open to rear yard. Large flat rear yard with 2 cement patios, new landscaping & sprinkler system. Washing machine in hallway, dryer in garage. Recessed lighting. Very convenient location - close to Rolling Hills Plaza for fine eateries, movie theaters, shopping, etc., short walk to Walteria Elementary School & De Portola Park. Easy freeway access, plus not far from the Riviera Village and local beaches.