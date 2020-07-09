All apartments in Torrance
3214 West 178th Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

3214 West 178th Street

3214 W 178th St · No Longer Available
Location

3214 W 178th St, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely immaculate home in a great north Torrance neighborhood. This spacious home has been beautifully remodeled with two all-new baths including new vanities w/quartz counter tops, all new custom tile & new plumbing & lighting fixtures. The master bedroom features a walk-in shower and all-new bath area. The spacious home has new wood/laminate throughout. The sunny kitchen features new appliances and tons of counter space and a large pantry area. The large family room features vaulted ceilings & a cozy wood-burning fireplace. There's also a separate dining room and a spacious living room w/an additional wood-burning fireplace. A convenient laundry area is located off the kitchen. This beautiful home has new sod & sprinkler system and low maintenance landscaping. The private enclosed backyard is perfect for outdoor dining & parties. Also features a large 2-car garage w/storage area. This home is conveniently close to schools, parks, freeways & major shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 West 178th Street have any available units?
3214 West 178th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 3214 West 178th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3214 West 178th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 West 178th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3214 West 178th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3214 West 178th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3214 West 178th Street offers parking.
Does 3214 West 178th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 West 178th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 West 178th Street have a pool?
No, 3214 West 178th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3214 West 178th Street have accessible units?
No, 3214 West 178th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 West 178th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 West 178th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 West 178th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 West 178th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

