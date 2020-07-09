3214 West 178th Street

Amenities

Absolutely immaculate home in a great north Torrance neighborhood. This spacious home has been beautifully remodeled with two all-new baths including new vanities w/quartz counter tops, all new custom tile & new plumbing & lighting fixtures. The master bedroom features a walk-in shower and all-new bath area. The spacious home has new wood/laminate throughout. The sunny kitchen features new appliances and tons of counter space and a large pantry area. The large family room features vaulted ceilings & a cozy wood-burning fireplace. There's also a separate dining room and a spacious living room w/an additional wood-burning fireplace. A convenient laundry area is located off the kitchen. This beautiful home has new sod & sprinkler system and low maintenance landscaping. The private enclosed backyard is perfect for outdoor dining & parties. Also features a large 2-car garage w/storage area. This home is conveniently close to schools, parks, freeways & major shopping.