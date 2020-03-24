3210 Merrill Dr #9

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Torrance. All hardwood floors throughout unit. Large open living/dining area upon entry. Recently remodeled kitchen complete with appliances. Large bedrooms with great amount of storage space. Private enclosed patio. Beautifully landscaped complex with swimming pool. Laundry facilities on site. Unit comes with one covered parking space. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.



(RLNE5742976)