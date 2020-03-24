All apartments in Torrance
Location

3210 Merrill Drive, Torrance, CA 90503
Merit-Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Torrance. All hardwood floors throughout unit. Large open living/dining area upon entry. Recently remodeled kitchen complete with appliances. Large bedrooms with great amount of storage space. Private enclosed patio. Beautifully landscaped complex with swimming pool. Laundry facilities on site. Unit comes with one covered parking space. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.

(RLNE5742976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Merrill Dr #9 have any available units?
3210 Merrill Dr #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Merrill Dr #9 have?
Some of 3210 Merrill Dr #9's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Merrill Dr #9 currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Merrill Dr #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Merrill Dr #9 pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Merrill Dr #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3210 Merrill Dr #9 offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Merrill Dr #9 offers parking.
Does 3210 Merrill Dr #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Merrill Dr #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Merrill Dr #9 have a pool?
Yes, 3210 Merrill Dr #9 has a pool.
Does 3210 Merrill Dr #9 have accessible units?
No, 3210 Merrill Dr #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Merrill Dr #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Merrill Dr #9 does not have units with dishwashers.

