3210 Merrill Drive, Torrance, CA 90503 Merit-Carson
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Torrance. All hardwood floors throughout unit. Large open living/dining area upon entry. Recently remodeled kitchen complete with appliances. Large bedrooms with great amount of storage space. Private enclosed patio. Beautifully landscaped complex with swimming pool. Laundry facilities on site. Unit comes with one covered parking space. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.
(RLNE5742976)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3210 Merrill Dr #9 have any available units?
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
What amenities does 3210 Merrill Dr #9 have?
Is 3210 Merrill Dr #9 currently offering any rent specials?
