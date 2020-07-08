3140 NEWTON STREET G305

Amenities

Unit G305 Available 05/23/20 Newton Towers Apts-MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 263486



Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills. Tucked away in a quite neighborhood close to Movie Theater, shopping, great food and with a great view from your own large balcony. Our amenities include a Pool / Jacuzzi, Fitness center and sauna, rec room with WIFI large screen TV and Tennis court. Spend time enjoying the KOI Pond while getting your mail. Please call to schedule a tour, we would love for you to join our community

No Pets Allowed



