3140 NEWTON STREET G305
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

3140 NEWTON STREET G305

3140 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3140 Newton Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
Unit G305 Available 05/23/20 Newton Towers Apts-MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 263486

Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills. Tucked away in a quite neighborhood close to Movie Theater, shopping, great food and with a great view from your own large balcony. Our amenities include a Pool / Jacuzzi, Fitness center and sauna, rec room with WIFI large screen TV and Tennis court. Spend time enjoying the KOI Pond while getting your mail. Please call to schedule a tour, we would love for you to join our community
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263486
Property Id 263486

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

