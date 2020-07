Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom plus Den/ Office 2.5 full bath luxury home located in most desirable neighborhood of prime Torrance in a private gated community "Hickory Park" is within walking distance to Wilson Park. Den/Office is conveniently located as you step in. A formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with abundant Large European cabinetry and custom oversize beautiful granite counter-tops and it opens to bright and open south facing family room with custom bookshelf along side of wall and tons of storage.This floor plan flows nicely and is great for entertaining. A perfect location.