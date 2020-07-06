All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

2800 Plaza Del Amo

2800 Plaza Del Amo · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA 90503
Verdi Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in the Summerwind Community which includes multiple swimming pools and abundant guest parking. This unit is located close to the pool for easier access. This Townhome has new luxury vinyl planks , new paint, and new recessed lighting throughout. The laundry has new cabinets above area to put washer dryer for extra storage. The complex is close to restaurants, shops, major throughways. Brand new side by side refrigerator, washer, dryer. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are provided without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have any available units?
2800 Plaza Del Amo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have?
Some of 2800 Plaza Del Amo's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Plaza Del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Plaza Del Amo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Plaza Del Amo pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Plaza Del Amo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Plaza Del Amo offers parking.
Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Plaza Del Amo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Plaza Del Amo has a pool.
Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have accessible units?
No, 2800 Plaza Del Amo does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Plaza Del Amo does not have units with dishwashers.

