2800 Plaza Del Amo

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in the Summerwind Community which includes multiple swimming pools and abundant guest parking. This unit is located close to the pool for easier access. This Townhome has new luxury vinyl planks , new paint, and new recessed lighting throughout. The laundry has new cabinets above area to put washer dryer for extra storage. The complex is close to restaurants, shops, major throughways. Brand new side by side refrigerator, washer, dryer. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are provided without warranty.