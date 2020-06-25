2755 W 234th Street

Amenities

Beautifully maintained and tastefully upgraded two story pool home in the Marble Estates. Double door entry. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and sliders looking out the beautiful backyard with pool and spa, perfect for entertaining. Formal dining room. large upgraded kitchen with granite counter and breakfast bar. Large family room with fireplace opens up to the back yard. Guest bathroom downstairs. 4 Bedroom upstairs. Ceiling fans. Masted bedroom with own beautifully redone bathroom. Both bathrooms have been updated and have double sinks. 2 car attached garage with direct access. An absolute must see.