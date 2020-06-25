All apartments in Torrance
2755 W 234th Street
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:20 AM

2755 W 234th Street

2755 West 234th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2755 West 234th Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Marble Estates

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully maintained and tastefully upgraded two story pool home in the Marble Estates. Double door entry. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and sliders looking out the beautiful backyard with pool and spa, perfect for entertaining. Formal dining room. large upgraded kitchen with granite counter and breakfast bar. Large family room with fireplace opens up to the back yard. Guest bathroom downstairs. 4 Bedroom upstairs. Ceiling fans. Masted bedroom with own beautifully redone bathroom. Both bathrooms have been updated and have double sinks. 2 car attached garage with direct access. An absolute must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 W 234th Street have any available units?
2755 W 234th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 W 234th Street have?
Some of 2755 W 234th Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 W 234th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2755 W 234th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 W 234th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2755 W 234th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2755 W 234th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2755 W 234th Street offers parking.
Does 2755 W 234th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 W 234th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 W 234th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2755 W 234th Street has a pool.
Does 2755 W 234th Street have accessible units?
No, 2755 W 234th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 W 234th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2755 W 234th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
