2732 Cabrillo Avenue

Location

2732 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious townhome in Cabrillo Walk, a gated community. On the main level, you’ll find tasty hardwood floor through kitchen and living/dining area. A spacious open kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless steel appliances sits adjacent to cozy office space. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a small balcony. Master bathroom has two vanity sinks separated by a floor- to celling storage cabinet, separate tub and shower, and walk-in-closet. New paint through out. Private four-car attached garage on ground floor. Convenient location, close to great restaurant, shopping, just over 5 miles from the beach, and within the highly sought after Torrance Unified School District. Move in Condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Cabrillo Avenue have any available units?
2732 Cabrillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 Cabrillo Avenue have?
Some of 2732 Cabrillo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Cabrillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Cabrillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Cabrillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Cabrillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2732 Cabrillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2732 Cabrillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 2732 Cabrillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Cabrillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Cabrillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 2732 Cabrillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Cabrillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2732 Cabrillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Cabrillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 Cabrillo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

