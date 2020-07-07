2732 Cabrillo Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious townhome in Cabrillo Walk, a gated community. On the main level, you’ll find tasty hardwood floor through kitchen and living/dining area. A spacious open kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless steel appliances sits adjacent to cozy office space. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a small balcony. Master bathroom has two vanity sinks separated by a floor- to celling storage cabinet, separate tub and shower, and walk-in-closet. New paint through out. Private four-car attached garage on ground floor. Convenient location, close to great restaurant, shopping, just over 5 miles from the beach, and within the highly sought after Torrance Unified School District. Move in Condition!