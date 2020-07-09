All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2621 Plaza del Amo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2621 Plaza del Amo
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:27 AM

2621 Plaza del Amo

2621 Plaza del Amo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2621 Plaza del Amo, Torrance, CA 90503
Park Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
End unit 2 master bedrooms(tax record shows as 3 bedrooms) 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in beautiful landscaping "Windmere complex". The property is bright interior and open floor plan with high ceilings, skylight, large front patio, marble fireplace, central air-conditioning attached 2 car garage. The Property was updated with the newer wood flooring throughout entire unit, and newer painting throughout. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is big yet has its own full bathroom. Two bedrooms are in 2nd floor and extra room in lower level next to garage has closet can be used as bedroom. Marble fire place in living area with wood floor. There is no neighbor building front or back. Tree view from the kitchen instead of looking neighbors. The Windmere offers extra ordinary amenities; 24 hour security guard, large club house with kitchen facilities, swimming pool, lap pool, hot tubs, sauna, racquet ball courts, exercise room, plenty of visitor parking for guest, etc. HOA dues include water, basic cable, trash. Across from Wilson Park where you enjoy Farmer's market twice a week, Sport Courts, Cooling Rink, etc. Torrance Unified School District.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Plaza del Amo have any available units?
2621 Plaza del Amo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Plaza del Amo have?
Some of 2621 Plaza del Amo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Plaza del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Plaza del Amo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Plaza del Amo pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Plaza del Amo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2621 Plaza del Amo offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Plaza del Amo offers parking.
Does 2621 Plaza del Amo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Plaza del Amo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Plaza del Amo have a pool?
Yes, 2621 Plaza del Amo has a pool.
Does 2621 Plaza del Amo have accessible units?
No, 2621 Plaza del Amo does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Plaza del Amo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 Plaza del Amo does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles