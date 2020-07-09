2621 Plaza del Amo

Amenities

End unit 2 master bedrooms(tax record shows as 3 bedrooms) 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in beautiful landscaping "Windmere complex". The property is bright interior and open floor plan with high ceilings, skylight, large front patio, marble fireplace, central air-conditioning attached 2 car garage. The Property was updated with the newer wood flooring throughout entire unit, and newer painting throughout. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is big yet has its own full bathroom. Two bedrooms are in 2nd floor and extra room in lower level next to garage has closet can be used as bedroom. Marble fire place in living area with wood floor. There is no neighbor building front or back. Tree view from the kitchen instead of looking neighbors. The Windmere offers extra ordinary amenities; 24 hour security guard, large club house with kitchen facilities, swimming pool, lap pool, hot tubs, sauna, racquet ball courts, exercise room, plenty of visitor parking for guest, etc. HOA dues include water, basic cable, trash. Across from Wilson Park where you enjoy Farmer's market twice a week, Sport Courts, Cooling Rink, etc. Torrance Unified School District.

