2605 Sepulveda Blvd

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1212 sq ft senior ( occupants must be 55+ (spouse can be 45+)) condo in a safe, secure, gated community. Large living room with high ceilings and a private balcony with access from master bedroom and living room. Interior laundry area with washer and dryer. Forced air heating and air conditioning. Master bedroom has separate bathroom and walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring in living room, tile flooring in kitchen, entry and hallways, and Berber carpeting in bedrooms. Granite counter top in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Two gated tandem parking spaces. This 91 unit condo complex across the street from Ethan Allen on Sepulveda has a heated pool and jacuzzi, outdoor deck, exercise room and central rec room with kitchen, pool table and TV. Will be available early February.