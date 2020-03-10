All apartments in Torrance
2605 Sepulveda Blvd
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:46 AM

2605 Sepulveda Blvd

2605 West Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2605 West Sepulveda Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90505
Olde Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1212 sq ft senior ( occupants must be 55+ (spouse can be 45+)) condo in a safe, secure, gated community. Large living room with high ceilings and a private balcony with access from master bedroom and living room. Interior laundry area with washer and dryer. Forced air heating and air conditioning. Master bedroom has separate bathroom and walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring in living room, tile flooring in kitchen, entry and hallways, and Berber carpeting in bedrooms. Granite counter top in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Two gated tandem parking spaces. This 91 unit condo complex across the street from Ethan Allen on Sepulveda has a heated pool and jacuzzi, outdoor deck, exercise room and central rec room with kitchen, pool table and TV. Will be available early February.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Sepulveda Blvd have any available units?
2605 Sepulveda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Sepulveda Blvd have?
Some of 2605 Sepulveda Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Sepulveda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Sepulveda Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Sepulveda Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Sepulveda Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2605 Sepulveda Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Sepulveda Blvd offers parking.
Does 2605 Sepulveda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Sepulveda Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Sepulveda Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2605 Sepulveda Blvd has a pool.
Does 2605 Sepulveda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2605 Sepulveda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Sepulveda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Sepulveda Blvd has units with dishwashers.

