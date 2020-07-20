25935 Rolling Hills Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool hot tub

Rolling Hills Apartments



Nestled in the foothills of Rolling Hills Estates and just minutes away from the beach, our apartment community is conveniently close to shopping centers, dining and entertainment. This exceptional 3 bed 2 bath apartment offers a spacious living room, separate dining area and an open concept kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. Sliding doors open onto a large private patio which is perfect for outdoor living . This apartment features contemporary interiors with two-tone paint, wood like vinyl flooring and designer touches. Amenities include convenient on-site laundry, community clubhouse, sparkling pool and spa and and sun deck featuring fantastic panoramic city views !



Friendly professional management and maintenance staff on-site. Call Beatriz today for a tour show contact info



MOVE- IN SPECIAL $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT- Call us for details !

