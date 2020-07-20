All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 25935 Rolling Hills Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
25935 Rolling Hills Rd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

25935 Rolling Hills Rd

25935 Rolling Hills Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25935 Rolling Hills Road, Torrance, CA 90505
Hillside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Rolling Hills Apartments - Property Id: 223769

Nestled in the foothills of Rolling Hills Estates and just minutes away from the beach, our apartment community is conveniently close to shopping centers, dining and entertainment. This exceptional 3 bed 2 bath apartment offers a spacious living room, separate dining area and an open concept kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. Sliding doors open onto a large private patio which is perfect for outdoor living . This apartment features contemporary interiors with two-tone paint, wood like vinyl flooring and designer touches. Amenities include convenient on-site laundry, community clubhouse, sparkling pool and spa and and sun deck featuring fantastic panoramic city views !

Friendly professional management and maintenance staff on-site. Call Beatriz today for a tour show contact info

MOVE- IN SPECIAL $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT- Call us for details !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223769
Property Id 223769

(RLNE5558920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25935 Rolling Hills Rd have any available units?
25935 Rolling Hills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 25935 Rolling Hills Rd have?
Some of 25935 Rolling Hills Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25935 Rolling Hills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
25935 Rolling Hills Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25935 Rolling Hills Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 25935 Rolling Hills Rd is pet friendly.
Does 25935 Rolling Hills Rd offer parking?
No, 25935 Rolling Hills Rd does not offer parking.
Does 25935 Rolling Hills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25935 Rolling Hills Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25935 Rolling Hills Rd have a pool?
Yes, 25935 Rolling Hills Rd has a pool.
Does 25935 Rolling Hills Rd have accessible units?
No, 25935 Rolling Hills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 25935 Rolling Hills Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25935 Rolling Hills Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles