All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
25601 Crenshaw Boulevard
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:32 PM

25601 Crenshaw Boulevard

25601 Crenshaw Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25601 Crenshaw Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 25601 Crenshaw Blvd #C., Torrance, CA 90505
- Rent: $1,450 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,800
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 500 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Carpet Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Stove/Oven Included
- Private Enclosed Patio
- Window Blinds
- Dual Pane Windows
- Attached Single Car Garage
- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups in Attached Garage
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard have any available units?
25601 Crenshaw Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard have?
Some of 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
25601 Crenshaw Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard offers parking.
Does 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard have a pool?
No, 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 25601 Crenshaw Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles