25601 Crenshaw Boulevard

- Address: 25601 Crenshaw Blvd #C., Torrance, CA 90505

- Rent: $1,450 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,800

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx 500 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Carpet Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas

- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms

- Stove/Oven Included

- Private Enclosed Patio

- Window Blinds

- Dual Pane Windows

- Attached Single Car Garage

- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups in Attached Garage

- Utilities Included: Water & Trash

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.