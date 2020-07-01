25601 Crenshaw Boulevard

Amenities
- Address: 25601 Crenshaw Blvd #C., Torrance, CA 90505
- Rent: $1,450 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,800
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 500 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Carpet Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Stove/Oven Included
- Private Enclosed Patio
- Window Blinds
- Dual Pane Windows
- Attached Single Car Garage
- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups in Attached Garage
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.