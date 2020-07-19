All apartments in Torrance
2545 W 235th St

2545 West 235th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2545 West 235th Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Marble Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Holiday special: 1 month free for first 5 leases The Citizen South Bay Townhomes is a collection of beautifully-appointed, contemporary 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes located five miles from Southern Californias best beaches in the South Bay of Los Angeles. Offering pet-friendly, 2-story townhomes and spacious single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space and garages, these residences grant a serene sense of home with the flexibility of a lease. Found in two distinct neighborhoods of Torrance, one along a charming, tree-lined span of W. 235th Street, and the other along the park-like boulevard of Anza Avenue, adjacent to Lago Seco Park, both communities are brimming with neighborhood charm. responsibleents from an array of acclaimed restaurants and cafes, quality schools, the Torrance Memorial Medical Center and the brand new Del Amo Fashion Center, The Citizen South Bay Townhomes are the holistic realization of a revered South Bay lifestyle. Application Fee: $35. Building Features: * In-home Washer & Dryer * Wood-style Flooring * Calacatta Quartz Countertop, Backsplash, & Waterfall Edge * Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances * Calacatta Quartz Vanity * Large Outdoor Patio Pet Policy: * Species Allowed: Dogs and Cats * Number of Pets Allowed: 2 * Deposit, fee: $500 pet deposit for dogs, $350 for cats. $50 pet rent for dogs, $35 for cats. * Weight or Breed Restrictions? 25 pounds, aggressive breeds Office Hours: * Sunday: 9am-6pm * Monday Friday: 9am-6pm * Saturday: 9am-6pm.
.

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3635

IT490105 - IT49CO3635

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

