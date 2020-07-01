2527 Woodbury

Amenities

Welcome to this stunning 2,536 sq ft home located in the most exclusive gated community, Verdi Collections. It consists of one circle (donut shape) of 52 units known for its private and well maintained community in the area. The largest floor plan in the community with completely detached home has two large parking garage and full two car driveway without restrictions and many accommodating guest parking in the gated community. This masterful design as a model unit by the developer located next to resort like pool. Upon entering the front entrance, this bright home immediately welcomes you to two living areas, formal dining, with access to the patio where you can enjoy a BBQ with family and friends. Downstairs also provides direct access to from the garage into the laundry room, leading to a living area. Spacious staircase leads to the second floor where the inviting master suite and three additional bedrooms. This well-maintained community has a pool and a large play ground and also includes water and trash. Centrally located in 90503 and minutes walking distance to Wilson park, Tues/Saturday farmers market in award winning schools with a lot to offer for now and the future. Don't miss out on this hidden gem.