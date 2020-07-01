All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

2527 Woodbury

2527 Woodbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Woodbury Drive, Torrance, CA 90503
Verdi Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Welcome to this stunning 2,536 sq ft home located in the most exclusive gated community, Verdi Collections. It consists of one circle (donut shape) of 52 units known for its private and well maintained community in the area. The largest floor plan in the community with completely detached home has two large parking garage and full two car driveway without restrictions and many accommodating guest parking in the gated community. This masterful design as a model unit by the developer located next to resort like pool. Upon entering the front entrance, this bright home immediately welcomes you to two living areas, formal dining, with access to the patio where you can enjoy a BBQ with family and friends. Downstairs also provides direct access to from the garage into the laundry room, leading to a living area. Spacious staircase leads to the second floor where the inviting master suite and three additional bedrooms. This well-maintained community has a pool and a large play ground and also includes water and trash. Centrally located in 90503 and minutes walking distance to Wilson park, Tues/Saturday farmers market in award winning schools with a lot to offer for now and the future. Don't miss out on this hidden gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Woodbury have any available units?
2527 Woodbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 Woodbury have?
Some of 2527 Woodbury's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Woodbury currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Woodbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Woodbury pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Woodbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2527 Woodbury offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Woodbury offers parking.
Does 2527 Woodbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Woodbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Woodbury have a pool?
Yes, 2527 Woodbury has a pool.
Does 2527 Woodbury have accessible units?
No, 2527 Woodbury does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Woodbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Woodbury does not have units with dishwashers.

