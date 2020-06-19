24431 Hawthorne Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated range oven

Stunning New 2bd/1ba in South Torrance!



(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)



Recently renovated both inside and out, this large 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment offers natural light from every corner, stunning hardwood floors, and a spacious living room perfect for entertaining. The gorgeous kitchen has a modern design and plenty of utility, from the sleek counter tops to the expansive cabinets. With heaps of closet space in both bedrooms, a beautiful new bathroom, an in-unit washer/dryer, and an enclosed garage, you'll be living a life of luxury in no time!



Walteria Plaza is in a walkable, charming neighborhood, complete with a long list of places to shop and dine, highly rated public schools, and the multi-award winning Torrance Memorial Hospital. 10 minute drive to the beach.



Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224583

No Dogs Allowed



