Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

24431 Hawthorne Blvd

24431 Hawthorne Boulevard · (562) 577-5664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning New 2bd/1ba in South Torrance! - Property Id: 224583

(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)

Recently renovated both inside and out, this large 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment offers natural light from every corner, stunning hardwood floors, and a spacious living room perfect for entertaining. The gorgeous kitchen has a modern design and plenty of utility, from the sleek counter tops to the expansive cabinets. With heaps of closet space in both bedrooms, a beautiful new bathroom, an in-unit washer/dryer, and an enclosed garage, you'll be living a life of luxury in no time!

Walteria Plaza is in a walkable, charming neighborhood, complete with a long list of places to shop and dine, highly rated public schools, and the multi-award winning Torrance Memorial Hospital. 10 minute drive to the beach.

Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224583
Property Id 224583

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5857421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24431 Hawthorne Blvd have any available units?
24431 Hawthorne Blvd has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 24431 Hawthorne Blvd have?
Some of 24431 Hawthorne Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24431 Hawthorne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
24431 Hawthorne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24431 Hawthorne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 24431 Hawthorne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 24431 Hawthorne Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 24431 Hawthorne Blvd does offer parking.
Does 24431 Hawthorne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24431 Hawthorne Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24431 Hawthorne Blvd have a pool?
No, 24431 Hawthorne Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 24431 Hawthorne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 24431 Hawthorne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 24431 Hawthorne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 24431 Hawthorne Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
