24262 Ocean Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This quiet residential area of Walteria is a perfect location for access to all the Southbay has to offer. One level floorpan is located above a private two car garage, with convenient direct access up a split level wide staircase and private foyer. This is the largest of three units on the property which is above a small studio unit. This home features an open floor plan with refinished hardwood floors and a beautiful brick fireplace to enjoy. There is a deck off of the Kitchen which overlooks a small shared yard and lots of natural light. There are high ceilings throughout which adds to the spacious feeling of being above. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms, one ensuite. There is a laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups and rent includes all kitchen appliances without warranty. Living room also has a wet bar and there are plantation shutters throughout. Shown by appointment only. Please No pets, due to shared yard and No smokers.