Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

24262 Ocean Avenue

24262 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

24262 Ocean Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This quiet residential area of Walteria is a perfect location for access to all the Southbay has to offer. One level floorpan is located above a private two car garage, with convenient direct access up a split level wide staircase and private foyer. This is the largest of three units on the property which is above a small studio unit. This home features an open floor plan with refinished hardwood floors and a beautiful brick fireplace to enjoy. There is a deck off of the Kitchen which overlooks a small shared yard and lots of natural light. There are high ceilings throughout which adds to the spacious feeling of being above. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms, one ensuite. There is a laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups and rent includes all kitchen appliances without warranty. Living room also has a wet bar and there are plantation shutters throughout. Shown by appointment only. Please No pets, due to shared yard and No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24262 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
24262 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 24262 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 24262 Ocean Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24262 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24262 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24262 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24262 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 24262 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24262 Ocean Avenue offers parking.
Does 24262 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24262 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24262 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 24262 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24262 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24262 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24262 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24262 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
