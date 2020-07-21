Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

24205 WARD AVE - FRONT Available 07/15/19 BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 3BR/3BA HOME W/ BONUS ROOM IN WALTERIA NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

* 3BR/3BA + BONUS ROOM

* Approx 2970 Sq Ft

* Large Front Yard/Patio & Private, Rear Fenced Patio

* 2-Car Garage w/ Openers

* Bright & Spacious Front Family Room w/ Bay Window/Bench

* Huge Master Bedroom w/ Large Walk-in Closet, Built-in Vanity, Bay Window/Bench w/ Lots of Lighting, & Spacious Attached Full Bathroom

* Bright & Spacious 1st and 2nd Bedrooms w/ Attached Wall Closet

* Bonus Room w/ Wall Closet & Direct Access to 3/4 Bath

* Large Living Room w/ Decorative Electric Fireplace

* Spacious Dining Area w/ Slider to Private Patio

* Open Layout Kitchen w/ Tile Countertops, Spacious Bar, Dishwasher & Refrigerator

* Spacious Laundry Room w/ W/D & Access to 3/4 Bath

* Central Heat

* Water & Trash Included

* 1 Year Minimum Lease

* Will Accept Cats w/Additional Pet Deposit



***AVAILABLE NOW 7/15/19 OR SOONER***

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



(RLNE4082619)