24205 WARD AVE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

24205 WARD AVE

24205 Ward Street · No Longer Available
Location

24205 Ward Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24205 WARD AVE - FRONT Available 07/15/19 BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 3BR/3BA HOME W/ BONUS ROOM IN WALTERIA NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
* 3BR/3BA + BONUS ROOM
* Approx 2970 Sq Ft
* Large Front Yard/Patio & Private, Rear Fenced Patio
* 2-Car Garage w/ Openers
* Bright & Spacious Front Family Room w/ Bay Window/Bench
* Huge Master Bedroom w/ Large Walk-in Closet, Built-in Vanity, Bay Window/Bench w/ Lots of Lighting, & Spacious Attached Full Bathroom
* Bright & Spacious 1st and 2nd Bedrooms w/ Attached Wall Closet
* Bonus Room w/ Wall Closet & Direct Access to 3/4 Bath
* Large Living Room w/ Decorative Electric Fireplace
* Spacious Dining Area w/ Slider to Private Patio
* Open Layout Kitchen w/ Tile Countertops, Spacious Bar, Dishwasher & Refrigerator
* Spacious Laundry Room w/ W/D & Access to 3/4 Bath
* Central Heat
* Water & Trash Included
* 1 Year Minimum Lease
* Will Accept Cats w/Additional Pet Deposit

***AVAILABLE NOW 7/15/19 OR SOONER***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE4082619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24205 WARD AVE have any available units?
24205 WARD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 24205 WARD AVE have?
Some of 24205 WARD AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24205 WARD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
24205 WARD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24205 WARD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24205 WARD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 24205 WARD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 24205 WARD AVE offers parking.
Does 24205 WARD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24205 WARD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24205 WARD AVE have a pool?
No, 24205 WARD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 24205 WARD AVE have accessible units?
No, 24205 WARD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 24205 WARD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24205 WARD AVE has units with dishwashers.
