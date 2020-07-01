23345 Susana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

Enjoy this newly updated Hollywood Riviera single family home, light and bright, located on a beautiful quiet street. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. with an en-suite master. It has been almost completely updated, including kitchen counter tops, bathrooms and freshly painted throughout. Ceiling fans, recessed lighting, newly landscaped front and back yards, new double pane window with wood shades. French doors from the master bedroom leading to the backyard patio as well as french doors from the family room. The backyard is a private with a comfortable patio space and great for outdoor entertaining. Torrance schools are all walk-able., There is also a Simply Safe alarm system that can be activated by the tenant.