All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 23345 Susana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
23345 Susana Avenue
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

23345 Susana Avenue

23345 Susana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23345 Susana Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
alarm system
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
Enjoy this newly updated Hollywood Riviera single family home, light and bright, located on a beautiful quiet street. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. with an en-suite master. It has been almost completely updated, including kitchen counter tops, bathrooms and freshly painted throughout. Ceiling fans, recessed lighting, newly landscaped front and back yards, new double pane window with wood shades. French doors from the master bedroom leading to the backyard patio as well as french doors from the family room. The backyard is a private with a comfortable patio space and great for outdoor entertaining. Torrance schools are all walk-able., There is also a Simply Safe alarm system that can be activated by the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23345 Susana Avenue have any available units?
23345 Susana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23345 Susana Avenue have?
Some of 23345 Susana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23345 Susana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23345 Susana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23345 Susana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23345 Susana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 23345 Susana Avenue offer parking?
No, 23345 Susana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 23345 Susana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23345 Susana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23345 Susana Avenue have a pool?
No, 23345 Susana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23345 Susana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23345 Susana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23345 Susana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23345 Susana Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles