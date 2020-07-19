2314 W 236th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable Torrance Location! Beautifully updated bright and spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths home. 1793 SF. Travertine and porcelain floors in Living, Kitchen, Dining, Family room and Bathrooms. All Bedrooms are carpeted. Open floor plan with large family room and two fireplaces. Cherry wood kitchen cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel stove, microwave and ovens. Master bedroom has private master bath with jet tub/shower. Property features: Forced Heating, ceiling fans, optional alarm system, private fenced gate for privacy and separate laundry in garage. Available to move-in now. New Roof and landscaping were recently completed. This home is conveniently located in great Torrance School District, beautiful parks, farmers market, Del Amo Mall, Torrance Memorial Hospital, Torrance Airport and freeway access are nearby. Very quiet neighborhood. Make this your home. No smoking and Pets on case by case basis.



BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Refrigerator not included. Fireplaces are for decorative purpose only.