Torrance, CA
2314 W 236th Place
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

2314 W 236th Place

2314 West 236th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2314 West 236th Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Torrance Location! Beautifully updated bright and spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths home. 1793 SF. Travertine and porcelain floors in Living, Kitchen, Dining, Family room and Bathrooms. All Bedrooms are carpeted. Open floor plan with large family room and two fireplaces. Cherry wood kitchen cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel stove, microwave and ovens. Master bedroom has private master bath with jet tub/shower. Property features: Forced Heating, ceiling fans, optional alarm system, private fenced gate for privacy and separate laundry in garage. Available to move-in now. New Roof and landscaping were recently completed. This home is conveniently located in great Torrance School District, beautiful parks, farmers market, Del Amo Mall, Torrance Memorial Hospital, Torrance Airport and freeway access are nearby. Very quiet neighborhood. Make this your home. No smoking and Pets on case by case basis.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Refrigerator not included. Fireplaces are for decorative purpose only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 W 236th Place have any available units?
2314 W 236th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 W 236th Place have?
Some of 2314 W 236th Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 W 236th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2314 W 236th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 W 236th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 W 236th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2314 W 236th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2314 W 236th Place offers parking.
Does 2314 W 236th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 W 236th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 W 236th Place have a pool?
No, 2314 W 236th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2314 W 236th Place have accessible units?
No, 2314 W 236th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 W 236th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 W 236th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
