2313 185th Street

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



Address: 2313 W. 185th Street, Torrance, CA 90504



- Rent: $3,100 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,100

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 3

- Bathrooms: 2

- Approx 1,700 Sq.Ft.



- Single Family Home

- Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas

- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms

- Appliances: Oven, Cook Top, Fridge

- Window coverings

- Plenty or Storage

- Large Back Yard with Fruit Trees

- 2 Car Garage + Driveway

- Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage

- Utilities Included: Gardener

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.