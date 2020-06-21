2313 185th Street

Amenities
Address: 2313 W. 185th Street, Torrance, CA 90504
- Rent: $3,100 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,100
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 1,700 Sq.Ft.
- Single Family Home
- Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Appliances: Oven, Cook Top, Fridge
- Window coverings
- Plenty or Storage
- Large Back Yard with Fruit Trees
- 2 Car Garage + Driveway
- Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage
- Utilities Included: Gardener
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.