Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:39 PM

2313 185th Street

2313 185th Street · (310) 750-4885
Location

2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 2313 W. 185th Street, Torrance, CA 90504

- Rent: $3,100 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,100
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 1,700 Sq.Ft.

- Single Family Home
- Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Appliances: Oven, Cook Top, Fridge
- Window coverings
- Plenty or Storage
- Large Back Yard with Fruit Trees
- 2 Car Garage + Driveway
- Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage
- Utilities Included: Gardener
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 185th Street have any available units?
2313 185th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 185th Street have?
Some of 2313 185th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 185th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2313 185th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 185th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2313 185th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2313 185th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2313 185th Street does offer parking.
Does 2313 185th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 185th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 185th Street have a pool?
No, 2313 185th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2313 185th Street have accessible units?
No, 2313 185th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 185th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 185th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
