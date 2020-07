22920 Adolph Avenue

Amenities

EXQUISITE OFF-THE-BEATEN PATH, INTERIOR LOCATION IN THE LOVELY SOUTH TORRANCE NEIGHBORHOOD. HEARTLAND OF THE CITY BETWEEN SEPULVEDA & LOMITA BLVDS. & WEST OF HAWTHORNE BLVD. SO MANY CONVENIENCES NEARBY (TOO MANY TO LIST)! NO CROSS TRAFFIC. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING: DEL AMO MALL; WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING ARNOLD ELEMENTARY; FINE DINING; LITTLE CO OF MARY & TORRANCE MEMORIAL HOSP. BEACHES OF HOLLYWOOD RIVIERA & REDONDO. VERY FUNCTIONAL, OPEN FLOOR PLAN LAYOUT. INSIDE LAUNDRY AREA. DINING AREA ADJACENT TO FRONT END OF KITCHEN. FRONT OF HOUSE FACES WEST & CATCHES DAILY FRESH & COOL PACIFIC OCEAN BREEZES. LARGE, SECURE REAR YARD W/EASTERLY BREAKFRONT OF LARGE TREES OPPOSITE THE BLOCKWALL FENCE. LONG DRIVEWAY W/DETACHED 2-CAR GARAGE. AN ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL TORRANCE NEIGHBORHOOD & "A GREAT VALUE". YOU'LL LOVE IT!!! DON'T HESITATE---IT WILL SOON BE GONE!