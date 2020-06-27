22545 Kent Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Move in Ready 3 bedroom plus 2.5 bath, 1886 sq.ft. END UNIT townhouse in a prime location of SOUTH TORRANCE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Hardwood floors throughout the main areas including all bedrooms and beautiful tiles in the bathrooms. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and large sliding door to a private patio. Bright and open concept kitchen with granite counter tops and white cabinets. Balcony off family room and kitchen. Master suite offers walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate hot tub and shower. Laundry room is conveniently located on the top floor with all bedrooms. Recessed lights and dual pane windows are throughout the house. Direct access from two car garage and carport for more parking. Centrally located close to award winning schools, shopping center, restaurants, beaches and fwys. No pets policy.