All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 22545 Kent Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
22545 Kent Avenue
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

22545 Kent Avenue

22545 Kent Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Southwood Riviera
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22545 Kent Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Move in Ready 3 bedroom plus 2.5 bath, 1886 sq.ft. END UNIT townhouse in a prime location of SOUTH TORRANCE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Hardwood floors throughout the main areas including all bedrooms and beautiful tiles in the bathrooms. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and large sliding door to a private patio. Bright and open concept kitchen with granite counter tops and white cabinets. Balcony off family room and kitchen. Master suite offers walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate hot tub and shower. Laundry room is conveniently located on the top floor with all bedrooms. Recessed lights and dual pane windows are throughout the house. Direct access from two car garage and carport for more parking. Centrally located close to award winning schools, shopping center, restaurants, beaches and fwys. No pets policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22545 Kent Avenue have any available units?
22545 Kent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22545 Kent Avenue have?
Some of 22545 Kent Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22545 Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22545 Kent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22545 Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22545 Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22545 Kent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22545 Kent Avenue offers parking.
Does 22545 Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22545 Kent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22545 Kent Avenue have a pool?
No, 22545 Kent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22545 Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22545 Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22545 Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22545 Kent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles