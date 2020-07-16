22430 Susana Avenue

Amenities
Cute starter home in a wonderful neighborhood. The single car garage is currently used as a bedroom and the additional bath has been built without permits. Remodeled kitchen, light and bright. There is an additional room in the rear of home that accounts for the extra 300 sqft. from original square footage. Great location near beaches, schools, and shopping.
Cute starter home in a wonderful neighborhood. The single car garage is currently used as a bedroom and the additional bath has been built without permits. Remodeled kitchen, light and bright. There is an additional room in the rear of home that accounts for the extra 300 sqft. from original square footage. Great location near beaches, schools, and shopping.