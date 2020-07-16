All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

22430 Susana Avenue

22430 Susana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22430 Susana Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute starter home in a wonderful neighborhood. The single car garage is currently used as a bedroom and the additional bath has been built without permits. Remodeled kitchen, light and bright. There is an additional room in the rear of home that accounts for the extra 300 sqft. from original square footage. Great location near beaches, schools, and shopping.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22430 Susana Avenue have any available units?
22430 Susana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22430 Susana Avenue have?
Some of 22430 Susana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22430 Susana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22430 Susana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22430 Susana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 22430 Susana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 22430 Susana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22430 Susana Avenue offers parking.
Does 22430 Susana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22430 Susana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22430 Susana Avenue have a pool?
No, 22430 Susana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22430 Susana Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 22430 Susana Avenue has accessible units.
Does 22430 Susana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22430 Susana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
