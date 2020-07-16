22430 Susana Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute starter home in a wonderful neighborhood. The single car garage is currently used as a bedroom and the additional bath has been built without permits. Remodeled kitchen, light and bright. There is an additional room in the rear of home that accounts for the extra 300 sqft. from original square footage. Great location near beaches, schools, and shopping.

Cute starter home in a wonderful neighborhood. The single car garage is currently used as a bedroom and the additional bath has been built without permits. Remodeled kitchen, light and bright. There is an additional room in the rear of home that accounts for the extra 300 sqft. from original square footage. Great location near beaches, schools, and shopping.