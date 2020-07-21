All apartments in Torrance
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

2220 Arlington Avenue

2220 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Arlington Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
First opportunity to rent since the remodel! Come see this beautifully renovated front house in the heart of Old Torrance. Walking distance to schools and shops, and perfectly located near the 405 and 110. Walk in to a formal living room where you can greet all of your friends and family with the warmth of your heart. Want to get cozy? Relax in the family room, watching the latest shows, sports, and even cooking at the same time. On the warmer days, relax on your back patio, enjoying the cool breeze in the comfort and safety of your own backyard. Act quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Arlington Avenue have any available units?
2220 Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 2220 Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2220 Arlington Avenue offer parking?
No, 2220 Arlington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2220 Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2220 Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Arlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Arlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
