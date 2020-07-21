2220 Arlington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

First opportunity to rent since the remodel! Come see this beautifully renovated front house in the heart of Old Torrance. Walking distance to schools and shops, and perfectly located near the 405 and 110. Walk in to a formal living room where you can greet all of your friends and family with the warmth of your heart. Want to get cozy? Relax in the family room, watching the latest shows, sports, and even cooking at the same time. On the warmer days, relax on your back patio, enjoying the cool breeze in the comfort and safety of your own backyard. Act quick!