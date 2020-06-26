All apartments in Torrance
21721 Ocean Avenue
21721 Ocean Avenue

21721 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

21721 Ocean Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Walk to Jefferson Middle School. This spacious home is original but clean. It has a huge family room with a fireplace for those Holiday parties. 3 Bedrooms with good sized closets. Lots of storage in the house and the 2 car garage. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, a dishwasher and a washer and dryer. It also has a nice patio and grassy backyard with citrus trees. This is a great location; walking distance to restaurants, Del Amo Mall shops and movie theaters. West Torrance schools too! Tenant pays all utilities except Gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21721 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
21721 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21721 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 21721 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21721 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21721 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21721 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21721 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21721 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21721 Ocean Avenue offers parking.
Does 21721 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21721 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21721 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 21721 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21721 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21721 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21721 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21721 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
