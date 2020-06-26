21721 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Walk to Jefferson Middle School. This spacious home is original but clean. It has a huge family room with a fireplace for those Holiday parties. 3 Bedrooms with good sized closets. Lots of storage in the house and the 2 car garage. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, a dishwasher and a washer and dryer. It also has a nice patio and grassy backyard with citrus trees. This is a great location; walking distance to restaurants, Del Amo Mall shops and movie theaters. West Torrance schools too! Tenant pays all utilities except Gardener.